Madhya Pradesh board exams for class 12 commence on Thursday

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) started conducting state board class 12th exams from Thursday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 12:23 IST
A visual from the exam centre. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) started conducting state board class 12th exams from Thursday. Following COVID-19 protocols during the course of the exam is mandatory. Measures like screening, social distancing and mask-wearing are being followed at the exam centres.

"My preparation is good and results will be good too. COVID-19 protocols are being followed. Conducting offline exams is a good decision," said a student from an exam centre in Bhopal. Nitu Kaushik, a teacher said to ANI, "Offline exams are being conducted, which are beneficial for students. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, students are wearing masks, are vaccinated and social distancing is being followed too." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

