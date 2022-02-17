BSF seizes 597 bottles of Phensedyl from Meghalaya's South Garo Hills region
Border Security Force (BSF) seized 597 bottles of prohibited cough syrup 'Phensedyl' from the border area under South Garo Hills district in Meghalaya on Wednesday.
ANI | South Garo Hills (Meghalaya) | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 12:29 IST
The bottles were being illegally smuggled to Bangladesh. (ANI)
