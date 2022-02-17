BSF seizes 597 bottles of Phensedyl from Meghalaya's South Garo Hills region

Left Menu

Border Security Force (BSF) seized 597 bottles of prohibited cough syrup 'Phensedyl' from the border area under South Garo Hills district in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

ANI | South Garo Hills (Meghalaya) | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 12:29 IST
597 bottles of Phensedyl were seized by BSF. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The bottles were being illegally smuggled to Bangladesh. (ANI)

