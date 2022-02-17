Norway oil firms raise 2022 investment forecasts

Oil and gas firms in Norway have raised this year's investment forecasts as they seek to benefit from pandemic-era tax incentives intended to boost activity, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday.

The biggest business sector in Norway now expects to invest 159.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($17.9 billion) in 2022, up from a forecast of 154.4 billion crowns made in November, SSB said. ($1 = 8.8984 Norwegian crowns)

