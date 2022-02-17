Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, needs atomic energy, says Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader said on Thursday that it will further develop peaceful nuclear capacities to preserve the country's independence, amid talks between it and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

"We will sooner or later need peaceful nuclear energy. If we do not pursue it ... our independence will be harmed," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.

He said Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, as what he referred to as the Islamic Republic's "enemies" have alleged.

