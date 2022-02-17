Left Menu

Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, needs atomic energy, says Khamenei

our independence will be harmed," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech. He said Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, as what he referred to as the Islamic Republic's "enemies" have alleged.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:37 IST
Iran's supreme leader said on Thursday that it will further develop peaceful nuclear capacities to preserve the country's independence, amid talks between it and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

"We will sooner or later need peaceful nuclear energy. If we do not pursue it ... our independence will be harmed," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.

He said Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, as what he referred to as the Islamic Republic's "enemies" have alleged.

