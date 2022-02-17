Left Menu

Rouble weakens after Russian-backed rebels accuse Ukraine of mortar attack

The rouble weakened and Russian stocks slipped on Thursday as investors pulled back from risk assets after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours. Ukraine's military denied the separatists' accusations that government troops had attacked, saying it was the rebels who shelled the Ukrainian military.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:43 IST
Rouble weakens after Russian-backed rebels accuse Ukraine of mortar attack
Representative image Image Credit: Snappy Goat
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The rouble weakened and Russian stocks slipped on Thursday as investors pulled back from risk assets after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours.

Ukraine's military denied the separatists' accusations that government troops had attacked, saying it was the rebels who shelled the Ukrainian military. Russian assets are highly sensitive to tensions around Ukraine. The rouble had strengthened in the previous session after Russia said it withdrew some troops from near Ukrainian territory, though Western countries contradicted Moscow, warning Russia's military presence was growing.

As of 0743 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 75.74, moving further away from 75 touched in the previous session. The unit had weakened 0.4% to trade at 86.08 versus the euro. "The jury is out as to whether the threat of invasion has de-escalated, unsettling risk appetite," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

The rouble had been recovering this week after its sharpest single-session drop in nearly two years on Friday, caused by Western nations' calls to their citizens to leave Ukraine. The West has threatened tough sanctions should Russia invade, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.

For NATO members, the most powerful measure against Russia would be U.S. sanctions cutting off Russian state banks from the dollar according to Russian executives, bankers, and former senior U.S. sanctions officials. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1 at $93.79 barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.4% to 1,487.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.9% lower at 3,575.9 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022