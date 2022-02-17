Left Menu

Army jawan found dead in Paharganj hotel

An army jawan hanged himself to death in a hotel room in the Paharganj area of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:27 IST
Army jawan found dead in Paharganj hotel
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An army jawan hanged himself to death in a hotel room in the Paharganj area of the national capital. Police have recovered a suicide note from the deceased's hotel room. In the note, he admitted to harassing a girl to be the reason for his suicide, added the police.

The jawan had come to stay in the hotel 2 days before his suicide. Police are currently looking into the suicide letter. After being informed about the suicide on Thursday morning, it is currently investigating the case from every angle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022