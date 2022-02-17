Left Menu

Amritsar-bound Vistara flight returns to Delhi following technical snag

A technical snag was detected in a Vistara flight en route to Amritsar, following which the flight returned to Delhi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:42 IST
Amritsar-bound Vistara flight returns to Delhi following technical snag
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A technical snag was detected in a Vistara flight en route to Amritsar, following which the flight returned to Delhi on Thursday. As per an official statement, Vistara UK-697 returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi today soon after taking off from Delhi to Amritsar due to a technical snag in the aircraft and another aircraft was arranged for the operations.

"Technical snag detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar today. As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back and landed safely at IGI Airport. Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 13.30hrs post a technical inspection," read the statement from Vistara. Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers, Vistara stated its commitment to the safety of the staff and customers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022