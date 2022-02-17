Amritsar-bound Vistara flight returns to Delhi following technical snag

A technical snag was detected in a Vistara flight en route to Amritsar, following which the flight returned to Delhi on Thursday. As per an official statement, Vistara UK-697 returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi today soon after taking off from Delhi to Amritsar due to a technical snag in the aircraft and another aircraft was arranged for the operations.

"Technical snag detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar today. As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back and landed safely at IGI Airport. Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 13.30hrs post a technical inspection," read the statement from Vistara. Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers, Vistara stated its commitment to the safety of the staff and customers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)