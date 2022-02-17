Left Menu

Rouble falls sharply as Russia-backed rebels accuse Ukraine of mortar attack

Russian rouble and stocks slipped on Thursday, as investors pulled back from risk assets after Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:48 IST
Russian rouble and stocks slipped on Thursday, as investors pulled back from risk assets after Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory. Ukraine's military denied the separatists' accusations that government troops had attacked, saying it was the rebels who shelled the Ukrainian military.

The rouble had strengthened on Wednesday after Russia said it withdrew some troops from near Ukrainian territory, though Western countries contradicted Moscow, warning Russia's military presence was growing. The currency, which already opened weaker against the dollar and euro, fell further after a diplomatic source told Reuters that monitors of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recorded multiple shelling incidents along the line of contact between Russian-backed rebels and government forces in eastern Ukraine.

As of 0843 GMT, the rouble was 1.5% weaker against the dollar at 76.36, moving further away from 75 touched in the previous session. The unit had weakened 1.2% to trade at 86.75 versus the euro. "The jury is out as to whether the threat of invasion has de-escalated, unsettling risk appetite," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

The rouble had been recovering this week after its sharpest single-session drop in nearly two years on Friday, caused by Western nations' calls to their citizens to leave Ukraine. Both Russia's and Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds suffered fresh falls on Thursday after the Reuters report.

Russian bonds slipped nearly 2 cents in the dollar , while Ukraine's growth-linked 2040 bonds dropped almost 4 cents to trade at 71.41 cents, their biggest intraday fall in more than three weeks, Tradeweb data showed. Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ bonds were stable 9.62% after spiking above 10% for the first time since February 2016 on Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

The West has threatened tough sanctions should Russia invade, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning. For NATO members, the most powerful measure against Russia would be U.S. sanctions cutting off Russian state banks from the dollar according to Russian executives, bankers, and former senior U.S. sanctions officials.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $94.23 barrel. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 4.6% to 1,455.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 2.9% lower at 3,541.0 points.

