Putin has told Italy Russia is ready to increase gas supplies if needed

Updated: 17-02-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Vladimir Putin has told Italian Prime Minister Draghi that Russia is ready to increase its gas supplies to the country if needed, the Russian ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said on Thursday.

Italy sources around 40% of its gas from Russia. State-controlled energy group Eni has strategic long-term gas contracts with Russia and agreements with oil group Rosneft which are on hold.

Concern has mounted over the possible disruption of supplies from Russia, Europe's biggest gas provider, following the buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine and heightened tensions between Moscow and the West.

