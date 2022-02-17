Left Menu

Heat in basement of gutted Parliament building poses no danger

Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said after an inspection was conducted, the officials expressed satisfaction that the heat posed no danger to anyone or potential for flare-up.

The Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service Department has expressed satisfaction that the heat in certain areas in the basement of the gutted Parliament building poses no danger to anyone.

The Fire and Rescue Service Department officials responded after structural engineers from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, who were conducting inspections inside the fire-damaged National Assembly building, picked up some heat in certain spots in the basement of the building on Wednesday afternoon.

Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said after an inspection was conducted, the officials expressed satisfaction that the heat posed no danger to anyone or potential for flare-up.

"As stressed earlier, this was a precautionary measure, and there was no immediate danger to either the inspectors or the general parliamentary community. The fire department will submit a full report on this to Parliament," Mothapo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

