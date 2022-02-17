Mumbai court grants bail to 'Hindustani bhau' in Dharavi students protest

Mumbai sessions courton Thursday granted bail to social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani bhau' on Thursday in the matter of Dharavi students protest over online exams, said Advocate Aniket Nikam. Vikas Fhatak was arrested on February 1 for allegedly provoking students of classes 10 and 12 to protest against the offline board exams.

In a video posted by 'Hindustani Bhau' earlier, he allegedly asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad to protest. In the video, he could be heard saying, "Many deaths took place due to COVID-19. People have not come out of its fear, now the Omicron variant has come. The government itself is saying to stay at home and take precautions."

After the video went viral, students had staged a protest outside State School Education Minster Professor Varsha Eknath Gaikwad's residence in Maharashtra's Mumbai, against offline exams. The protesting students had demanded online exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

