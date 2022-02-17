Left Menu

Mumbai court grants bail to 'Hindustani bhau' in Dharavi students protest

Mumbai sessions courton Thursday granted bail to social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani bhau' on Thursday in the matter of Dharavi students protest over online exams, said Advocate Aniket Nikam.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 16:45 IST
Mumbai court grants bail to 'Hindustani bhau' in Dharavi students protest
Vikas Fhatak (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai sessions courton Thursday granted bail to social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani bhau' on Thursday in the matter of Dharavi students protest over online exams, said Advocate Aniket Nikam. Vikas Fhatak was arrested on February 1 for allegedly provoking students of classes 10 and 12 to protest against the offline board exams.

In a video posted by 'Hindustani Bhau' earlier, he allegedly asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad to protest. In the video, he could be heard saying, "Many deaths took place due to COVID-19. People have not come out of its fear, now the Omicron variant has come. The government itself is saying to stay at home and take precautions."

After the video went viral, students had staged a protest outside State School Education Minster Professor Varsha Eknath Gaikwad's residence in Maharashtra's Mumbai, against offline exams. The protesting students had demanded online exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022