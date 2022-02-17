BRIEF-EMA Says More Precise Timeframe Is Likely To Be Set In Early March For Evusheld's Authorisation
European Medicines Agency:
* EMA: A MORE PRECISE TIMEFRAME IS LIKELY TO BE SET IN EARLY MARCH FOR AUTHORISATION THE MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY EVUSHELD, CURRENTLY UNDER ROLLING REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
