Amarinder Singh removed from Punjab CM post as he didn't agree to provide free electricity to poor: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from his post because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor.

ANI | Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:58 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from his post because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor. Addressing a public rally here, Rahul Gandhi said, "I will tell you why Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the Chief Minister of Punjab. It was because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor people. He said I have a contract with the power supplying companies."

Referring to the drugs menace in the state, the Congress leader said, "I kept saying drugs is a threat to the country. I am saying this again, Punjab is not a state where experiments should be done. Development and growth will be meaningless in Punjab if drugs continue to destroy lives of youth here." The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

