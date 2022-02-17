Left Menu

MEA to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week' from February 21-27

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:10 IST
MEA to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week' from February 21-27
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs will host 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' from February 21-27 as part of which it will organise a series of commemorative events and activities across the country.

At a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year which marked a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence this August.

''Happy to share that our embassies and consulates have celebrated more than 5,000 events so far under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,'' he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is celebrating its 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week' from February 21-27, Bagchi said.

The celebrations will include a series of commemorative events and activities in New Delhi as well as other cities across the country, he said.

Some of our embassies will also be participating in the events, he added. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022