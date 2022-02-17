MEA to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week' from February 21-27

The Ministry of External Affairs will host 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' from February 21-27 as part of which it will organise a series of commemorative events and activities across the country.

At a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year which marked a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence this August.

''Happy to share that our embassies and consulates have celebrated more than 5,000 events so far under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,'' he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is celebrating its 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week' from February 21-27, Bagchi said.

The celebrations will include a series of commemorative events and activities in New Delhi as well as other cities across the country, he said.

Some of our embassies will also be participating in the events, he added. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)