Darshana Jardosh inspects work of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail

Smt. Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles today inspected the work of Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail at project site between Surat and Vapi.

Hon'ble Minister started the visit with Casting yard at Ch. 243 in village Padgah, District Navsari for inspection for preparatory works of casting of girder planned for castings including casting of Pile cap at Ch. 242 P42 & P23.

Next stop was Casting yard at Ch. 238 (Village Nasilpore, Dist Navsari) where she witnessed display of heavy equipment like straddle carrier of capacity 1100 T and bridge gantries.

Another casting yards visited by Hon'ble Minister were Casting yards at Ch. 232 (Village Kachchol, Dist Navsari) witnessing casting of full span girder, operation of ready-made steel plant (RMS) Plant, automatic cutting of steel and Ring/stirrup making plant and inspection of viaduct piers from Ch. 197 to 195 in village Pathri District Valsad.

At the end, Hon'ble Minister also visited the Daman Ganga river site where Foundation of river bridge is taking place.

Additional Information:

Some salient points of MAHSR construction activity are:

· In Gujarat state (352km), 100% Civil Tenders have been awarded to Indian Contractors.

· 98.6% land has been acquired and Civil construction work has started in entire 352km.

· In Gujarat state (352km), 98.6% land has been acquired and Civil construction work has started in entire 352km. In Maharashtra, 62% land has been acquired.

· The works on Piles, Foundations, Piers, Pier Caps, casting & erection of Girders for Viaduct & Stations have started all along the alignment passing through 8 districts of Gujarat.

· Out of 352 km, Geotechnical Investigation work has been completed in 325 km length.

· For doing the Geotechnical Investigation, Asia's largest Geotechnical Lab has been developed at Surat.

· Construction work of Piles, Pile Caps, Open Foundations, Well Foundations, Piers, Pier Caps is in progress in 110 km length.

· Out of 352 km, Piling has been completed in 81 km length, Foundation have been completed in 30 km length and Pier have been completed in 20 km length.

(With Inputs from PIB)