MoHUA launched Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle Challenge for City Leaders

Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), as part of the activities being undertaken under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (AKAM) launched two unique national level challenges for the first time- "Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle Challenge for City Leaders" & "Inter- City Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle Challenge for Citizens" between 1st to 26th January 2022. In addition to being events that motivate citizens to adopt healthier life choices in a celebratory spirit, the Challenges serve the larger purpose of a long-term behavioral change in citizens towards taking up walking & cycling, and to make city leaders as walking and cycling champions in each city.

An online awards event was hosted by MoHUA today to recognize the top performing cities and city leaders in both the challenges. The event also laid out the goals that cities from India Cycles4Change, Streets4People & Transport4All Challenges will be working towards 2023. The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) is the knowledge partners of Smart Cities Mission for the above-mentioned initiatives.

Impact of the Challenges

The city leaders Challenge saw registration from nearly 130 city leaders from across the country, comprising of Commissioners, Additional/Joint/Deputy Commissioners, Smart City CEOs and key SPV officials who jointly achieved nearly 47,000 kms of cycling, 7000 kms of walking and 2500 kms of running during the Challenge. The citizens challenge saw an overwhelming participation from nearly 22,000 citizens from the 75 registered cities, who achieved nearly 9,80,000 km of cycling, 1,82,000 km of walking and 9,350 km of running.

The awards for the city leaders challenge were given in the following categories for performance between 1st to 26th Jan 2022:

1. Cities with maximum kilometers

2. City leaders with maximum kilometers

3. Woman city leaders with maximum kilometers

4. City leaders with maximum time spent in activities

5. City leaders with maximum number of activities during challenge

6. Awards for Ministers, CEOs & Commissioners with maximum kilometers

7. Super Hero Award

The awards for the citizens challenge were given in the following categories for performance between 1st to 26th Jan 2022:

1. Cities with maximum kilometers

2. Cities with maximum registrations

The list of awardees is mentioned in Annexure.

Towards sustaining the momentum beyond the challenge, the participating cities are in the process of signing pledges committing towards institutionalizing activities like Cycle2Work, Open Street Events, Pedestrian Days and physical infrastructure to improve walking and cycling in cities. 18 Cities - Ajmer, Nashik, Rajkot, Lucknow, Kalyan Dombivli, Bhubaneshwar, Jabalpur, Tumakuru, Surat, Valsad, Dahod, Nagpur, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Kakinada, Ujjain, Pimpri Chinchwad, Indore have signed the pledges so far. Aurangabad, Jaipur, Davanagere, Sagar, Pune are in the process.

Goals for 2023: India Cycles4Change, Streets4People & Transport4All Challenges

In 2020, the Government of India launched the India Cycles4Change & Streets4People Challenge to inspire over 100 cities to reimagine streets as safe, happy and healthy public spaces and towards creating cycling friendly cities. This is in line with the vision of National Urban Transport Policy (2006) that calls for a paradigm shift from car-centric roads to people-centric streets. The Transport4All Challenge was launched in 2021 aiming to bring together cities, citizens, and startups to develop solutions that improve public transport to better serve the needs of all citizens. Through these challenges, cities have adopted a new mantra of engaging with citizens, crowdsourcing ideas, and testing innovative, inexpensive, and quick ideas to create walking & cycling-friendly streets.

The online event discussed on initiatives that the challenge cities should work towards till 2023 which includes permanent pilots, policy adoptions & institutional interventions.

(With Inputs from PIB)