Algeria appoints two-time veteran Raouya as finance minister

Algeria's president has appointed Abderrahmane Raouya as the new finance minister, choosing a veteran politician who has held the post twice before over the past five years. He is well versed in the functioning of the ministry and the taxation department where he has held several senior positions, and has worked international financial institutions, having served as an expert for the IMF in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He is well versed in the functioning of the ministry and the taxation department where he has held several senior positions, and has worked international financial institutions, having served as an expert for the IMF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. His reappointment comes as the government's financial situation is expected to improve as oil and gas prices have risen on the back of post-pandemic demand and political tensions in the Middle East and between Russian and Ukraine.

OPEC-member Algeria relies heavily on energy exports. Raouya takes over from Ayman Benabderrahmane, who was appointed prime minister in June and has combined the two roles since.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced the appointment of Raouya, who served as finance minister twice between 2017 and 2020, on Twitter on Thursday.

