RTMC launches online payment gateway for traffic services

With government taking bold steps to modernise its systems, the era of long queues that forced motorists to take time off work in order to access traffic services will soon become a thing of the past.

This is according to Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula who together with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) launched an online payment gateway for the renewal of driver and vehicle licences among other services on Thursday in Johannesburg.

"These services, we are rolling out today will undoubtedly improve efficiencies and minimise the time the end-user spends in a queue. Motorists will be able to access most of the services they had to travel and queue at a Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) in the past, from the comfort of their homes and offices.

"We have reached a culmination of a process that started two years ago, intended to deliver faster and innovative ways of improving the experience of our motorists in a manner that will elevate service delivery to a higher trajectory," Mbalula said.

A bouquet of online traffic services, which were previously only accessible by visiting a registering authority or DLTC, have been made available on the RTMC's online platform effective immediately.

These services include the online application, issuing and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc to the owner of the motor vehicle.

Motorists will also be able to do the online application, issuing and delivery of a registration certificate of a motor vehicle to the title holder of the motor vehicle for financial institutions, large fleet operators and motor dealers.

The platform provides for online application and payment for a booking for renewal, in person, of a driving licence card at a driving licence testing centre.

In addition, the platform offers online application and payment for the delivery of such driving licence card, to the holder concerned as well as the provision of an electronic copy of an accident report.

"The online notification of the change of ownership of a motor vehicle by the current title holder or owner will be implemented at a later date. The online system has also been enhanced to allow financial institutions, insurance companies and vehicle dealerships to register vehicles directly on the National Traffic Information Systems (NaTIS) system.

"This will improve convenience and help to combat rampant crime associated with the change of ownership of vehicles. The benefit of these services is that motorists and private companies will be transacting directly on the NaTIS, eliminating middlemen who fuel corruption," the Minister said.

The additional enhancements on the system will allow vehicle owners to be alerted quickly if their vehicles have been cloned.

Users of the system will also be able to pay their traffic fines on the same platform without a need to drive to separate places.

"We have been hard at work to finalise the introduction of the online submission of eye test results by private optometrists registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. We remain hopeful that we will finalise this matter soon and bring this crucial service on stream at the earliest convenience," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)