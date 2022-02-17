Motor racing-Szafnauer joins Alpine as team principal
Alpine have appointed former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer to be their new Formula One team principal, the Renault-owned manufacturer said on Thursday.
The team also announced the signing of former Peugeot Sport head and FIA deputy secretary general of sport Bruno Famin to head their power unit operations.
