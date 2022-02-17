MNRE Secretary addresses role of women’s participation in Renewable Energy

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) observed the second day of its programme "New Frontiers: A Programme on Renewable Energy to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Ministry organized an online session on "Women in Renewable Energy: Call for Action" to acknowledge the role of women entrepreneurs and leaders in the Renewable Energy Space. The session was attended by more than 200 participants including Padma Shree Awardee, Mr. Bunker Roy, officials of the Government of India, CEOs, CMDs, and representatives of NGOs, industries, banking institutions and, representatives from international organisations.

Delivering the keynote address Secretary, MNRE recognised the role and importance of women's participation in Renewable Energy and committed to formulation of a scheme for DRE applications, grater engagement with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and addressing women's issues in industry consultations.

Women RE entrepreneurs across the country shared their success stories, shining light on the impact of clean energy access on women. This was followed by the response to Call for Action by the stakeholders across policymakers, NGOs, Industries, international organisations and the Banking Institutions. Mr. Bunker Roy, founder Barefoot college, called for active engagement of women on RE platform. Mrs. Vaishali Nigam Sinha, founding chair for ReNew Power, and Ms. Mara Beatriz Orlando, energy specialist from WePower, highlighted how regular trainings and capacity building can change the lives of women entrepreneurs. Ms. A. Manimekhalai, Executive Director from Canara Bank called for earmarking funds for women, awareness campaign focused on women and sensitisation among financial institutions.

