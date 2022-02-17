Left Menu

Timer device with Ammonium Nitrate, RDX used in IED recovered from Delhi's Seemapuri

A timer device with Ammonium Nitrate and RDX was used in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovered from a house in northeast Delhi's Old Seemapuri on Thursday, said National Security Guard (NSG).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:15 IST
Visuals from Delhi's Old Seemapuri (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A timer device with Ammonium Nitrate and RDX was used in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovered from a house in northeast Delhi's Old Seemapuri on Thursday, said National Security Guard (NSG). The elite NSG wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs also told ANI that the IED was recovered from the second floor of a house and its weight was approximately 2.5 kg to 3 kg.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the NSG diffused the IED soon after it arrived at the spot around 2.45 pm following information regarding the explosive received from the Delhi Police. The IED was disposed off in a controlled explosion by pressing it into an eight-foot-deep pit at a safe place, which triggered a loud sound and smoke.

The NSG also said that a detailed post-analysis chemical report of the explosive will be submitted to the Delhi Police soon. The Delhi Police informed the NSG soon after the IED was recovered from an unattended bag.

The recovery of the IED left security agencies into tizzy as a similar kind of explosive was recovered from east Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market on January 14. It was a major security threat just two weeks ahead of Republic Day celebrations then. Officials from the Special Cell of Delhi Police have started an inquiry and multiple agencies also engaged meanwhile to get inputs regarding the recovery of the IED. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

