Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik denies rape charges, says seems to be a honeytrap

Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik on Thursday refuting the allegations of rape made in a police complaint against him said that the case has been registered to malign his family's name and it seems to be a honeytrap. "The charges levelled against me in the FIR are fallacious. The case has been made up to malign me and my family, and it seems to be a honeytrap," said Kuchik.

"I will be presenting my statements soon and will be co-operating with the police and hope for justice," he added. An FIR has been registered against him in Pune for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint of rape and forceful abortion lodged by the woman on Wednesday night, a case was lodged under sections 376 and 313 of the Indian Penal Code in Shivajinagar Police Station of Pune City Police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

