J-K: Grenade hurled at security forces in Shopian, no loss of life reported

Terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces at Keegan in the Shopian district. The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road. No injuries were reported," said the police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

