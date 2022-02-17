Left Menu

Odisha: Rs 1.12 cr cash seized from doctor's house during raid conducted by Vigilance Department

Odisha Vigilance Department on Wednesday seized Rs 1.12 crore in cash from a government doctor posted at a community health centre (CHC) in Puri district.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:06 IST
Odisha Vigilance Department on Wednesday seized Rs 1.12 crore in cash from a government doctor posted at a community health centre (CHC) in Puri district. Odisha Vigilance department, claiming to have made the biggest cash seizure, on Thursday arrested Dr Sukant Jena posted at Charichhak community health centre (CHC) in Puri district.

"During the raid after he was caught taking a Rs 8,000 bribe for a caesarian operation. The anti-corruption agency's officers found cash stashed in various bags at Jena's duplex in the Kalarahanga area, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar," said Ganesh Pradhan, Additional SP Vigilance, Bhubaneswar The seizure was so huge that Vigilance had to deploy counting machines to count the cash, which amounted to Rs 1.12 crore. Most of the bundles seized were of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination.

According to sources, Jena had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 for conducting cesarean section surgery on a patient and remained adamant about it even after the woman developed labour pain. Her cousin was compelled to give him Rs 5,000 in advance to start the surgery. He was caught red-handed while accepting the remaining Rs 3,000 from the complainant. Cash deposit, Insurance, plot, three-storied house, plots, 2 luxury cars have also been seized. The investigation into the case is on. (ANI)

