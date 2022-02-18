Left Menu

Delhi's air quality remains in poor category

The air quality in the national capital on Friday remains in the 'poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index touching 232 at 8

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 08:36 IST
Delhi's air quality remains in poor category
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in the national capital on Friday remains in the 'poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index touching 232 at 8:02 am, according to the "System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research" (SAFAR). Several areas in Delhi, including Delhi University, Lodhi road, Noida, Mathura Road and Indira Gandhi International airport (Terminal-3), lodged air quality in the 'poor' category. At 8:02 am, the Delhi University recorded AQI at 273, Lodhi road at 201, Noida at 208, Mathura road at 262, and Airport Terminal 3 at 249.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 100 in the 'poor' category and 203 in the 'moderate' category respectively. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022