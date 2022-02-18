Left Menu

Ukraine rebels accuse govt of fresh mortar attacks -Russian agency

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)
Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern province of Luhansk accused government forces on Friday of two more mortar attacks, the Interfax news agency said, after a flare-up in the region further fuelled tension between Russia and the West.

Kyiv and the rebels accused each other of stepping up artillery and mortar fire along the line of contact on Thursday, while the Kremlin said it was "deeply concerned" by the escalation.

