Ukraine rebels accuse govt of fresh mortar attacks -Russian agency
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 10:09 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern province of Luhansk accused government forces on Friday of two more mortar attacks, the Interfax news agency said, after a flare-up in the region further fuelled tension between Russia and the West.
Kyiv and the rebels accused each other of stepping up artillery and mortar fire along the line of contact on Thursday, while the Kremlin said it was "deeply concerned" by the escalation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
Polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal to be held on February 27: Notification.
U.S. special forces launch counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria
Invasion of Ukraine would be 'tragic miscalculation', Johnson warns Putin