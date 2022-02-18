Left Menu

Mizoram reports 1,119 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 1,119 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 18-02-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 10:30 IST
Mizoram reports 1,119 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 1,119 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. The positivity rate for the day currently stands at 22.01 per cent.

This has taken the number of active cases in the state to 2,03,325. A total of 1,92,093 people have recovered from the virus in the state while 640 people have lost their lives to the disease.

There are currently 10,592 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022