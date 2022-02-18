Mizoram reports 1,119 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 1,119 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. The positivity rate for the day currently stands at 22.01 per cent.

This has taken the number of active cases in the state to 2,03,325. A total of 1,92,093 people have recovered from the virus in the state while 640 people have lost their lives to the disease.

There are currently 10,592 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

