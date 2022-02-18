Kerela: Kottayam experiences rise in temperature levels

Mercury levels are expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius in Kottayam on Friday. The maximum temperature levels in the city are expected to be around 35 degrees Celcius throughout this week according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Kottayam had recorded some of the highest temperature levels in the month of February in India, with the temperature rising to as high as 38.5 degrees Celcius in February 2020. (ANI)

