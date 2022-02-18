Gujarat special court to pronounce quantum of sentence against 49 convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case

A Gujarat special court will pronounce the quantum of sentence against 49 convicts on Friday in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

Earlier on February 8, a Gujarat court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

Within a span of 70 minutes as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured. The Islamic militant group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)