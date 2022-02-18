Left Menu

EDF to receive around 2 billion euros from French state - fin min

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:23 IST
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
The French state will inject around 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) into EDF, French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said as the state-owned power giant announced a capital increase.

EDF said it was planning a rights issue as soon as possible to raise around 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) to offset the impact of a government order that it sells power at below-market prices.

The measure had "nothing to do" with a full nationalization of the utility, Le Maire told RTL radio. ($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

