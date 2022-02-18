Fourteen-year-old boy dies by suicide in Mumbai

A fourteen-year-old boy dies by suicide in the Bhoiwada area of Mumbai. According to the police, the victim was addicted to playing online games. The game named 'Free Fire' has been banned by the Government of India recently but the deceased was still playing the game.

The incident occurred on Sunday when no one was at the house. The victim had called his father before committing suicide but he did not pick up the phone. The police added that the victim demanded his parents some extra time to play the game which was refused by his parents, resulting in him committing suicide. However, the parents of the victim have denied that he was addicted to playing online games and only played them occasionally.

The police are currently investigating the matter. (ANI)

