MP govt provides Rs 202 crore aid to over 1.46 lakh hailstorm-hit farmers

Rs 202.90 crore were transferred into the bank accounts of 1,46,101 farmers from 26 districts in the state, whose crops were damaged due to hailstorm last month.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:40 IST
In a relief to the hailstorm-hit farmers in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has transferred Rs 202.90 crore financial assistance into the bank accounts of over 1.46 lakh cultivators.

The amount was transferred online by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan via video-conference from his residence on Thursday, an official of the state public relations department said.

On the occasion, Chouhan said his government is farmer-friendly and it stands with them in every crisis, including the natural calamities. It is never late in providing relief to farmers after their crops get damaged. Rs 202.90 crore were transferred into the bank accounts of 1,46,101 farmers from 26 districts in the state, whose crops were damaged due to hailstorm last month. In the last nearly two years, a total of about Rs 1.75 lakh crore have been given to farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and they have also been given zero per cent interest loan, he said.

The chief minister also interacted with the beneficiary farmers of four districts, whose crops got damaged due to untimely rains and hailstorms.

