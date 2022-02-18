Left Menu

MP: Tiger found dead in Kanha reserve

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:47 IST
MP: Tiger found dead in Kanha reserve
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger was found dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a forest official said on Friday. The carcass of a big cat, aged around three years old, was found by a patrolling team of foresters on Thursday, KTR's field director S K Singh said.

Prima facie evidence suggests that the tiger was killed in a territorial fight with another feline around 10 days ago, he said.

A tigress was similarly found dead in KTR by beat guards on February 8.

Following an autopsy and other formalities, the carcass was consigned to flames as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022