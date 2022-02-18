Edible oil industry body COOIT seeks sops to promote mustard seeds cultivation

Edible oil industry body COOIT has demanded that the government should promote cultivation of mustard seeds in the country to boost the domestic production of edible oil and reduce import dependence. The Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) also requested the government to maintain a reasonable import duty difference between the crude and refined edible oils to protect the interests of the local oilseeds' processors.

The industry body will organise its 42nd annual conference from March 12-13 at Bharatpur in Rajasthan to finalise the production estimates for mustard seed in the ongoing Rabi (winter-sown) season. There will also be deliberation on other challenges faced by the domestic processors, like high global prices and rising import in value terms.

The 42nd All India Rabi Seminar on 'Oilseeds, Oil Trade & Industry' will be attended by several central and state ministers, government officials, farm scientists, industry leaders, and progressive farmers, COOIT said in a statement.

The event will be co-organised by Mustard Oil Producers Association (MOPA) and Bharatpur Oil Miller's Association (BOMA).

During the conference, COOIT will announce the estimate for the area, yield per hectare, and production of mustard seed for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June). Mustard seeds are grown only in Rabi season and the sowing starts from October, while harvesting begins from late February. Mustard is grown majorly in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh among others.

''We are expecting record mustard seed production this Rabi season. Farmers have put more area under this crop as they received better realisation from their last year's crop,'' COOIT Chairman Suresh Nagpal said.

The industry will prepare a roadmap on how to boost domestic production and reduce import dependence, he added.

''There is a great scope for the increasing area under the mustard seed. Since the oil content in the mustard seeds is much higher than soyabean seeds, it is necessary for the government to incentivise cultivation of this crop,'' BOMA President K K Agarwal said.

India imports about 60-65 per cent of its total domestic demand for edible oils. In 2020-21 oil year (November-October), the country's imports remained stable at 13 million tonne. However, in value terms, imports went through the roof and touched Rs 1.17 lakh crore from nearly Rs 72,000 crore in the previous year, the association pointed out.

COOIT said it has been demanding from the government to maintain a reasonable import duty difference between the crude and refined edible oil to protect the interests of local processors. Established in 1958, COOIT is the national apex body representing the interests of the entire vegetable oil sector in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)