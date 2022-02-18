Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Police engage in gunfight with Naxals in Kanker

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:51 IST
Chhattisgarh: Police engage in gunfight with Naxals in Kanker
A gunfight took place between the police and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district, an official said on Friday.

The skirmish occurred in a forest patch of Kosronda area under Tadoki police station limits late on Thursday night, Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of senior Naxal cadres, an operation was launched and the security personnel were dispatched to the area, he said.

As the police team reached Kosronda, ultras opened fire, prompting the personnel to launch a retaliatory action, the official said.

During a search at the encounter site on Friday morning, drag marks of bodies were found at the scene, indicating a possibility of damage suffered by Naxals, he said.

Some daily consumable items were also recovered from the spot, he added.

