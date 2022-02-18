Left Menu

NHPC incorporates NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd

NHPC incorporates NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has incorporated NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd for clean energy business.

As per a BSE filing, the new company was registered with Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana, on February 16, 2022 for development of renewable energy, small hydro and green hydrogen projects.

This comes against the backdrop of the government's focus on renewable energy and target of 500 GW of clean energy by 2030.

The government on Thursday unveiled the first part of the much-awaited National Hydrogen Policy, allowing free inter-state wheeling of renewable energy used in the production of green hydrogen and ammonia, among other things.

State-owned NTPC has already incorporated NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd for its expansion in clean energy space.

