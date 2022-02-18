Tiger cub rescued from pit in Wayanad plantation

A six-month old tiger was rescued from a pit in a private plantation bordering a forest belt in this hilly district of Kerala on Friday, forest officials said.

Forest officials said they got information about the tiger cub falling into a pit in the plantation in Mandankolli near Sulthan Bathery on Friday morning and a team of forest officials was deputed to rescue it. According to forest officials, the tiger cub had fallen into a small trench of about two meters but was unhurt, possibly on Thursday night.

When the tiger displayed slightly aggressive behaviour while in the pit, it was tranquilized and caged for proper medical care, they said.

Officials said it will be released in the wild after tracing the presence of its mother.

''The young tiger is healthy. Three teams are trying to track the path of the mother tiger. The cub will be released to the forest after locating the presence of its mother,'' a forest official told PTI. A local who had come to the farm early morning heard the crying sound of an animal and discovered the baby tiger in the pit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)