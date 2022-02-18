Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Badal two sides of the same coin, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Launching an attack on Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that both leaders are two sides of the same coin and choosing any one of them would be a retrograde step.

Addressing reporters in Amritsar, Sidhu said, "Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal are two sides of the same coin. Choosing Captain or the Badals would be a retrograde step. If change has to be brought, this man (referring to himself) is in front of you with a plan."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)