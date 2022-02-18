Left Menu

JP Nadda visits Ram temple construction site in Ayodhya

Amid the ongoing electioneering for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday visited the construction site of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:23 IST
JP Nadda visits Ram temple construction site in Ayodhya
BJP President JP Nadda at Ram temple construction site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing electioneering for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday visited the construction site of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Construction work of the Ram temple is stated to be in full swing. Nadda was seen talking about the temple construction with the workers.

The third phase of the construction of the Ram temple began at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya on January 24 with the laying of the granite stones for the plinth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022