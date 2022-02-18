JP Nadda visits Ram temple construction site in Ayodhya

Amid the ongoing electioneering for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday visited the construction site of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Construction work of the Ram temple is stated to be in full swing. Nadda was seen talking about the temple construction with the workers.

The third phase of the construction of the Ram temple began at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya on January 24 with the laying of the granite stones for the plinth. (ANI)

