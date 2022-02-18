Left Menu

FTSE 100 set for worst week in 3 months on high inflation, Ukraine risks

UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Friday, as weaker oil prices offset optimism over a potential Russia-U.S. meeting and better-than-expected January retail sales data, although the benchmark stock index was set for its biggest weekly drop in three months.

UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Friday, as weaker oil prices offset optimism over a potential Russia-U.S. meeting and better-than-expected January retail sales data, although the benchmark stock index was set for its biggest weekly drop in three months. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was little changed in morning trade. The index for set for its biggest weekly fall since November, after 30-year-high inflation numbers released earlier in the week and tensions in Ukraine hit sentiment.

"If we see tensions dissipate, then the FTSE will recover and do much better next week because people will start to buy back stocks that they've got rid of now that they feel more confident," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell. British retail sales grew faster than expected in January, recovering about half the losses suffered in December due to the Omicron coronavirus wave.

"The data we have had this week collectively looks sufficient to convince the Bank of England that the economy can cope with another interest rate rise being delivered next month," said Stuart Cole, macroeconomist at Equiti Capital. Defensive stocks including consumer staples were the top performers as Reckitt Benckiser Group extended gains after posting strong results on Thursday and Diageo and Imperial Brands rose nearly 1% each.

Pro-Russia rebels accused Ukrainian forces of shelling a village, while Russian media reported more infantry and tank units were returning to their bases in contrast to Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion. Oil majors Shell and BP fell 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively, as crude prices declined on the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market.

Taxpayer-backed bank NatWest Group fell 3.6% after warning that rising prices would make it harder to cut overheads. Warehousing specialist Segro gained 0.7% after reporting a 20% jump in annual profit.

