CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates centralised kitchen in Atmakur

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the state-of-the-art centralised kitchen 'Akshaya Patra' which is set up by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Atmakur in Mangalagiri Mandal on Friday.

ANI | Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the state-of-the-art centralised kitchen 'Akshaya Patra' which is set up by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Atmakur in Mangalagiri Mandal on Friday. The Akshaya Patra Foundation will prepare the food required for the mid-day meals in the centralised kitchen of ISKCON and supply them to schools.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and served their meals. Later, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed Bhoomi Puja for the construction of 'Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram' which is being constructed by ISKCON at Kolanukonda in Tadepalli Mandal of Guntur district at a cost of Rs 70 crores.Ministers Cherukuvada Sriranganadharaju, Adimulapu Suresh, Vellampally Srinivas, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and ISKCON representatives were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

