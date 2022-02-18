Clashes in east Ukraine on Thursday were worst since 2015 - diplomatic source
18-02-2022
Clashes that took place in eastern Ukraine on Thursday were the biggest since 2015 in a long-running conflict between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army, a diplomatic source said.
The source said observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) had already recorded 80 ceasefire violations along the dividing line between the two sides as of Friday morning.
