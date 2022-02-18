SpiceJet adds Khajuraho to its network, to operate flights twice weekly

SpiceJet on Friday announced the addition of Khajuraho to its network as its 15th UDAN destination. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia inaugurated SpiceJet's direct flight from Delhi to Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. "We aim to construct 100 new airports by 2025, out of which 65 have been built. There were 6 crore passengers in 2012, it has increased to 14 crores," he said

The airline will operate flights between Delhi and Khajuraho twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. The UDAN fare on the Delhi-Khajuraho-Delhi sector will start at Rs 3,209 plus taxes. Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "We are delighted to add Khajuraho to our network as we launch 24 new flights beginning February 18. Khajuraho, a UNESCO world heritage site that will be our 15th UDAN destination, attracts tourists from all over the world for its rich history of art and culture. SpiceJet will be the only airline connecting Khajuraho with Delhi with a non-stop flight and we are proud to provide the much-needed fillip to boost travel and tourism of this historic city and State."

Khajuraho, known for its magnificent temples, attracts tourists not just from other parts of the country but from around the world. The temples in the ancient city are famous for their intricate sculptures and architectural symbolism. The addition of Khajuraho to SpiceJet's network will play a major role in enhancing economic activity while providing a boost to tourism in the region.

The airline will be connecting Delhi with Sharjah with a non-stop flight, which will operate four times a week. From March 1, SpiceJet will connect Chennai-Jodhpur, Mumbai-Jharsuguda, Mumbai-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun for the first time on its network. The airline will also launch new flights connecting Kolkata-Surat and add additional frequencies on the Pune-Goa, Delhi-Guwahati, Delhi-Jharsuguda, Delhi-Jabalpur and Delhi-Darbhanga sectors, stated SpiceJet. (ANI)

