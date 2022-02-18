BIS developing quality standards for aqua feed covering new species

To ensure quality aqua feed products, the government on Friday said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is in the process of developing new Indian Standards for aqua feed covering new species.

At present, BIS has published four Indian Standards for aqua feed for carp, catfish, shrimp and freshwater prawn.

BIS, a national body that prescribes standards for products and services in the country, functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs.

''We are in process of developing new Indian Standards for aqua feed covering new species upon the request made by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying,'' the ministry said in a statement. The BIS is developing standards for a feed product for Pangasius fish, omnivorous fish, carnivorous fish and polyculture of fish, it said. Stating that the aquaculture sector is making rapid progress with the launch of new initiatives/schemes, the ministry said that implementation of Indian Standards would ensure optimum quality of aqua feed and this in turn improves quality of aquaculture produce. Enhanced quality and safety of the aqua feed will benefit the producer by commanding better price and the end consumers will receive safe products enhancing the overall health of the ecosystem, it said. The standards can also be used to regulate the quality of fish feed being imported in the country, it added. The ministry further said the BIS created an awareness on current Indian Standards on fish feed and new standards in pipeline at a webinar held on February 17 that saw over 100 participants from industry and government fishery departments.

The participants were also encouraged to review and comment on the draft standards by March 15, it said. The manufacturers were encouraged to take BIS certification for use of Standards Mark (ISI mark) on their products, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)