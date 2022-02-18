Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Thane-Diva railway lines in Maharashtra, flags off new trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra via video conferencing on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra via video conferencing on Friday. He also flagged off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

According to Prime Minister's Office, Kalyan is the main junction of the Central Railway. The traffic coming from North side and Southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, Mail Express and Goods trains. To segregate suburban and long distance trains, two additional tracks were planned.

The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the approx cost of Rs 620 crore and features 1.4 km long rail flyover, three major bridges and 21 minor bridges. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long distance train's traffic with suburban train's traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city. (ANI)

