Goa Carnival to begin from Feb 26

The world-renowned Goa Carnival will begin on February 26 with traditional float parades being held in several areas in association with local civic bodies, an official said on Friday. The first float parade will be held in Panaji on February 26, followed by another the next day in Margao, Corporation of City of Panaji Commissioner Agnelo Fernandes said.

The state tourism department has invited applications from people who desire to be 'King Momo', a mythological figure who traditionally heralds the float parade, he added.

