PM Narendra Modi meets Sikh delegation at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a delegation of eminent personalities and spiritual leaders from the Sikh community at his official residence here. The PM also took to Twitter to post a photograph of his meeting with Uday Singh from Sri Bhaini Sahib of Ludhiana, a spiritual leader of the Namdhari Sect. The meeting comes ahead of voting to the Punjab Assembly Election on February 20. In a tweet PM Modi said, "Met with eminent personalities of Sant Samaj and Sikh community. These were all the Patwants who spread the Sikh community and culture all over the country and the world and served humanity."

In a video of the meeting shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Sikh representatives were seen gifting a 'kirpan' to the Prime Minister. PM Modi tweeted, "I am very honoured that these esteemed personalities of the Sikh community have lauded the various efforts of the Central Government."

"I was humbled by the kind words from the distinguished members of the Sikh community on various efforts of the Central Government. I consider it my honour that the respected Sikh Gurus have taken Seva from me and their blessings have enabled me to work for society", added the PM. Prominent Sikhs who were hosted by PM Modi include Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Gurudwara Committee; Padma Sri Baba Balbir Singh Ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi); Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar; Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal; Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar; Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib; Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib); Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht; Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahi. (ANI)

