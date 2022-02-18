Humbled by kind words from Sikh community about efforts of the Centre, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was humbled by the kind words from the distinguished members of the Sikh community on various efforts of the Central Government. Earlier today, PM Modi hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country at his residence in the national capital ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

"I was humbled by the kind words from the distinguished members of the Sikh community on various efforts of the Central Government. I consider it my honour that the respected Sikh Gurus have taken Seva from me and their blessings have enabled me to work for society," tweeted Modi. "This morning met with eminent personalities of the Sant Samaj and Sikh community. These were all the Patwants who spread the Sikh community and culture all over the country and the world and served humanity," said Modi in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

In a video, shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it was seen that the Sikhs also gave "Kirpaan" to the Prime Minister. Some prominent Sikhs who were hosted by PM Modi were Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Gurudwara Committee; Padma Sri Baba Balbir Singh Ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi); Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar; Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal; Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar; Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib; Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib); Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht; Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahi.

Punjab will go to polls on February 20. (ANI)

