'Gas leak' in Durgapur Steel Plant; 3 contract workers die

Three contract workers died in an accident in Durgapur Steel Plant DSP while working on a maintenance job in a part of the unit in West Bengals Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday, the plant authorities said.Union leaders alleged that they died after inhaling toxic gas.

PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:43 IST
Three contract workers died in an accident in Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) while working on a maintenance job in a part of the unit in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday, the plant authorities said.

Union leaders alleged that they died after inhaling toxic gas. The three fall unconscious while working at the basic oxygen furnace (BOF) converter.

When they were taken to hospital, one was declared dead on arrival and the other two succumbed in course of treatment, the DSP said in a statement.

''A High-level enquiry committee has also been immediately constituted to investigate the incident and ascertain the root cause so that such incidents can be avoided in future,'' the statement said.

DSP’s Hind Mazdoor Sangh union president Tapas Ray demanded adequate compensation for the family of the deceased. DSP is a plant of the Steel Authority of India Limited, a central public sector enterprise.

