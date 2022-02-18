Left Menu

Maha: Teen boy killed by leopard, woman mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:19 IST
A 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger and a teen boy was killed in a leopard attack in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, forest department officials said on Friday.

Late Thursday night, Raju Badkhe (16), who was sitting in the Western Coalfields Limited ground, was dragged into the thicket by a leopard and his body was recovered on Friday morning, said Chandrapur Range Forest Officer Rahul Karekar.

''We have given Rs 20,000 as initial compensation to the deceased's kin. We have placed camera traps to track and capture the leopard,'' he said.

In the second attack, Dnyaneshwari Mohurle (55) was killed by a tiger in Kosambi village in Mul tehsil, said RFO Priyanka Velme, adding that her kin has been given Rs 30,000 as initial compensation.

On Friday afternoon, Chandrapur MLA Kishore Jorgewar toured the area and spoke to residents.

